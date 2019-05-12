HOROSCOPES: Exactly what's in store for you this week, according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius, and has predicted all of our horoscopes for the week beginning May 12. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

A struggle for recognition or authority sees you coming out on top when the Sun harmonises with mega planet Pluto on Tuesday. You’ll emerge triumphant but remember to stand in your power. There’s no need to push or use force. You do have a tendency to go to extremes Aries. This time, step back and let the win come to you.

Venus graces your sign with beauty or a special gift on Wednesday. The planet of luxury lingers for the next three weeks, so use her charms to your advantage. If you’ve been considering undergoing a little cosmetic enhancement, then go for it! You will be thrilled with the result. A new hairstyle or wardrobe purchase will also do the trick.