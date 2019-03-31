HOROSCOPES: How this week's new moon will affect your mood, according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius, and has predicted all of our horoscopes for the week beginning March 31. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Be mindful with your words on Sunday when Mars catapults into your information sector. You may be doing your best to get your message across, with every intention of being upfront, but the red planet has a way of heating up a conversation. If someone is looking for a verbal sparring match, simply walk away.

Set aside some time for yourself by week’s end. Venus, your planetary ruler loves to pamper, nurture and nourish your body and soul. When she connects with La Luna on Thursday, you’ll benefit from a healthy dose of self-love. If life is sweeping you up in a chaotic whirlwind, schedule time to replenish. Ditch the guilt. It’s all a matter of balance.