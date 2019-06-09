HOROSCOPES: Exactly how your mood will be affected this week, according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius, and has predicted all of our horoscopes for the week beginning June 9. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

How you get your message across is just as important as what you say. No matter how well-meaning your intention, if your delivery is not on target, it won’t hit the mark. Speak from your heart and make sure you communicate with sensitivity. Otherwise, your request will fall on deaf ears. Begin the discussion with delicacy and finish with certainty.

La Luna tantalises your relationship zone on Thursday, inspiring a romantic date-night with your partner. The simplest things will be oh-so-gratifying, so savour the moment. Single Bulls receive an exciting, erotic text message or notification through social media with the sole intention of luring you in. Accept any offers with caution.