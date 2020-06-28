HOROSCOPES: Romantic connections and self care. The week ahead, according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning June 28. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
Mars is banging on your door — loudly! And when the planet of drive and determination wants your attention, you’d be wise to give it. Mars demands you assert yourself, particularly when it comes to your closest relationships. Usually, you have zero trouble voicing your opinion. So why so quiet, Aries? Discover what’s behind the fear that’s holding you back.