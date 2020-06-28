HOROSCOPES: Romantic connections and self care. The week ahead, according to your star sign.

Pay attention to a brilliant idea that pops into your head by Wednesday. Mercury’s wink to Uranus offers a unique perspective on an irritating problem. By mid-week, you'll have a better understanding of the core issue. Trying to find a solution has led you up the garden path — until now. Frustrations are set to ease once you’ve implemented your new plan.

Expect a clash within your friendship circle. Someone is not happy, and this week, you'll all know about it. Mars pokes at delicate wounds, causing feathers to be ruffled. Although challenging, it's essential to stay cool, calm and collected. Otherwise, insults and accusations could get out of hand. You’re a great communicator Gemini. Take charge of the situation.