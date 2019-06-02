HOROSCOPES: The exciting week ahead, according to your star sign.

You have permission from the cosmos to set aside heavy responsibilities in favour of fun this week. Think of it as therapy. Get in touch with your inner child. Perhaps you even allow your wild child out to play. As long as you are not harming anyone else, dropping your emotional defences and letting loose will refresh your spirit and soul.

La Luna begins a new cycle in your home and family sector. An issue concerning your children or parents may finally come to a close, making room for a fresh start. The trick to a great beginning is opening the channels of communication. Discuss any concerns, fears or worries from the onset. Get super clear about your expectations moving forwards.

A self confessed astrology nerd, Natasha’s horoscopes, research and articles have been published in Today’s Astrologer, in addition to international publications across the globe. A senior member of the Australian Academy of Astrology and Cosmobiology and a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, she has presented cosmic updates for Your Life Naturally and has appeared as a special guest on podcasts, including Sivana and Healthy-ish.