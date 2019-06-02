HOROSCOPES: The exciting week ahead, according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius, and has predicted all of our horoscopes for the week beginning May 26. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
La Luna lends her magic at the start of the week when she glows in your communication sphere. Rams toying with the idea of doing a public speaking course should step up to the plate. Even if you’re not interested in pursuing a career in the limelight, the experience will boost your negotiation skills in your workplace. Inevitably, this will lead to making more money.