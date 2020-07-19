HOROSCOPES: New romances and facing your fears. The week ahead, according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning July 19. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
You love with wild abandon, Aries. When you give your heart, you do so with unashamed confidence. This is a beautiful trait that you should never hide or change to suit other people. If others aren’t comfortable with how you express your feelings, that’s their issue to deal with. On Wednesday, the Sun enters your love zone. Singles discover a novel way to connect, while taken Rams receive a romantic message.