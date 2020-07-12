HOROSCOPES: New challenges and reconnection. The week ahead, according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning July 12. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
Self-reliance is where it’s at if you want to get a major project off the ground. As the week unfolds, your ambitions are met with less resistance, thanks to the end of Mercury’s retrograde. Nevertheless, enlisting help from someone that hasn't yet proven trustworthy isn’t advised. Find the balance between gullibility and shrewd caution. You can do it on your own, Aries.