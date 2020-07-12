HOROSCOPES: New challenges and reconnection. The week ahead, according to your star sign.

Healing is granted, but not necessarily the physical type. Who do you need to forgive? Perhaps it’s yourself, Taurus? You can become so fixated on your goals, that it feels like the world is ending when you fail. Stop beating yourself up! Take a moment to reflect on all your talents and interests. Only then will a fantastic new opportunity become clear to you.

There’s a lesson to be learnt in the wake of a recent challenge. Saturn's clash with the Moon’s Node demands that you graduate from the School of Hard Knocks. Don’t worry, Gemini. You’ll walk away with a diploma that equips you to handle similar difficulties like a Queen. In short, learn the lesson, and you won’t have to attend class ever again.