HOROSCOPES: Communication issues and shifting priorities. The week ahead, according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning August 9.
Life has slowed down to a snail’s pace because Mars is prepping for his heavenly reversal in your sign. As Mars is your planetary ruler, you’re more sensitive to the red planet’s celestial activity. That said, Mars hasn’t hit the pause button just yet, so focus on getting the essentials ticked off your list. This week, attend to your top priorities, and let the rest go.