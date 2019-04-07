HOROSCOPES: How the Jupiter Retrograde will affect your week, according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius, and has predicted all of our horoscopes for the week beginning April 7. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

A friend confides in you, entrusting you with a secret or a piece of juicy gossip when La Luna slips into your sector of communication. Be very careful about who you open up to. They may attempt to glean you for information, with manipulative motives. It pays to be extra cautious and hold important news close to your chest for now.

A plan B is in order when your schedule is tripped up by disruptive Uranus. As a rule, your earthy sign prefers an organised routine. Last minute changes are not usually welcomed by Bulls. This week, having an alternative option up your sleeve will help you feel more in control. But are we ever really? Aim to be fully present in the moment.