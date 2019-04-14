HOROSCOPES: How this week's full Moon will affect your mood, according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius, and has predicted all of our horoscopes for the week beginning April 14. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Slay procrastination when Mercury lights up your sign on Wednesday. This week is all about making firm decisions. Follow through with anything that makes you feel amazing about yourself and what you have to offer. If a relationship is not stepping up to meet you half way, consider going it alone. You’ll shine brighter as a solo act.

Happy Birthday Taurus! The Sun enters your sign on Saturday, marking the beginning of a season that is all about you. You’re not usually comfortable claiming centre stage, but this week will place you in the spotlight. Enjoy the extra attention that is lavished upon you. Try not to dwell on small things that haven’t been achieved but rather acknowledge how far you’ve come.