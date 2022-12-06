A cameo and coded gargoyles: All the hidden details you may have missed in Netflix's Wednesday.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Wednesday. If you haven't watched it already, go binge it immediately and then come back to read this.

It has barely been two weeks since its launch and Wednesday, Tim Burton's new take on The Addams Family, has reached the number one spot in 83 countries on Netflix.

The gothic fantasy series starring 20-year-old Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams had more than 341 million downloads in its first week, breaking the record previously held by season four of Stranger Things.

It's easy to see why the show has such broad appeal. The series features a stellar cast including Catherine Zeta Jones, Christina Ricci and Gwendoline Christie, a gruesome and suspenseful plot, and plenty of dark humour to take the edge off the violence.

For those who haven't yet started watching, Wednesday follows the story of the titular star as she begins at a new school, Nevermore Academy, the Alma Mater of her parents Morticia and Gomez Addams.

Watch: The Wednesday trailer on Netflix. Post continues below.