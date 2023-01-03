"It still haunts me." 11 wedding regrets you need to read before walking down the aisle.

This one seems controversial, but bride Maddie from TikTok account @maddiejospginee said her biggest regret was not doing her hair and makeup by herself.

She said, "I one thousand per cent regret not doing my own hair and makeup. I know myself better than anybody else – I know how I like my hair and my skin and everything. It would've been so much better if I did it. And I would've saved so much money."

"Also, I was very bored the entire day of the wedding because the ceremony didn't start until like 5:30pm – so I would've 100 per cent had the time to do it."

Eeeeep!

2. Not practising the first kiss.

Okay, but this is one I never even would've thought of doing? But it seems important??

Another of @maddiejospginee's regrets was not practising the all-important first kiss before the ceremony.

She said: "We actually meant to do this but then we completely forgot and were texting each other the day about what we were going to do – because we wanted at least a decent picture."

"We did not execute, we did not commit – we should've practised. The picture is okay but I would've liked more."

*Makes a note in phone.*

3. Not scheduling more time to get ready.