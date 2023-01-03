"It still haunts me." 11 wedding regrets you need to read before walking down the aisle.

Weddings cost a lot of money. I should know, because in case you've missed me slide it into every article for the past 12 months – I'm planning one.
One of my biggest things I wish I did when I started, was setting ourselves ('me') a proper budget. Because things blow out pretty bloody quick.
And according to the deep hole that is TikTok, there are a lot of brides that end up regretting things. So much so that the hashtag 'wedding regrets' has over 63.7 million views on TikTok. That's A LOTTA regrets, you guys.
So if you're like me and getting wed in 2023 and want to know all of the things you want to avoid doing, here are some of the biggest regrets brides have shared on TikTok.
1. Not doing your own hair and makeup.
