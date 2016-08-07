"Really, truly, why can't I wear jeans to work?"

Today, a prayer:

Dear God,

Could we please all just relax our cracks a bit when it comes to what we wear to work? Because it’s really starting to get up my schnoz.

Thank you. Amen.

I started thinking about what you should and shouldn’t be able to wear to the office because I’m soon going to a new job where I won’t be able to wear the jeans and jumper and sparkly sand shoes I usually do. I know this because I asked. They sat there, in their suits and ties and skirts, and said no. Just no.

I will be able to wear “slacks” and jackets and dresses and skirts. But not jeans. Not sparkly sand shoes. I wonder if it will matter if I wore gear that looked like this…

Splendor in the workplace. Image: Getty

but fits the dress code.

Or like this...