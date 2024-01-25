Inside the cult of water bottles.

While you'd be forgiven for not being aware of this Californian drink bottle crim, it's almost impossible to miss the Stanely craze. It's all over the Internet. And it's baffling as hell.

Scroll through TikTok and you'll see suburban shoppers scuffling - nay, FIGHTING - over limited-edition Stanley cups.

Grown adults were LITERALLY GETTING TRAMPLED trying to get their hands on a pink 'Galantine's Day' Starbucks x Stanley drink bottle.

People were recorded camping out front of a store at 4am to snap up one of the exclusive cups. There was finger-pointing, a fight broke out, there were multiple thefts, and the police arrived. You simply can't make this stuff up.

In one video, shoppers were shown scrambling over shelves, racing to pick up one of the exclusive cups - which retail for $79 in Australia - which were limited to two per customer.

In another video, a man jumps over a Starbucks counter, steals a cup and is pinned down and wrestled to the ground by other customers, before taking off.