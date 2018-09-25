Everything you need to know about water birth, and its potential benefits.

Water births are becoming more and more popular in Australia.
But for many women, there are still a lot of unanswered questions when it comes to choosing whether to labour and/or deliver in water.
To find out everything there is to know about water birth, we spoke to an obstetrician, a doula and a midwife to find out the benefits, the potential risks and how to prepare for a water birth.
Here’s what they had to say.
What is a water birth?
A water birth is a birth which involves the mother spending part of the labour in a tub or birthing pool filled with warm water.
Some women choose to labour in the water but not actually deliver in the water while others choose to stay in the birthing pool for both the labour and delivery.
While the majority of water births are done at home, some Australian hospitals do currently offer the use of a birthing pool.
According to a recent Australian study on midwives’ views on water immersion during labour, almost 90 per cent of the midwives surveyed stated that they believe the practice should be offered to all pregnant women.
What are the benefits of a water birth? Is water birth painful?
It’s clear why support for water birth is growing among midwives – immersion in water while labouring and delivering does carry benefits.
Much like a warm bath or a hot shower can provide comfort when you're dealing with pain, a water birth can provide similar benefits.
“For some people, they have less perception of pain [in the water],” obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Gino Pecoraro told Mamamia.
And according to research, birthing in water can potentially make it easier for the mother to cope with the pain of contractions.
Top Comments
Just to correct some inaccuracies from your panel. There is no evidence that i have found regarding the 5 cm rule for going into the birthpool. Women should enter the pool when they need to. They can always get out. There is no evidence that going into water early in labour slows labour down more than any other action. Being on land can slow labour down for some women for instance and putting them in water can set off an easy and speedy dilation for that woman. Finally the myth of water temperature. There is no magic temperature for birth pool. Women give birth safely in the sea for instance. Cornelia Enning eminent research and waterbirth midwife lowers the temperature of pool for birth as this she says stimulates the baby. And much more. If the water temperature is too cool for mother then raise it but set no arbitary limits as it could be too hot at body temperature. Water is a fantastic medium for birth let us not clutter it up with stupid myths! Ruth weston birth pool manufacturer and teacher of waterbirth in uk.