Inside former AFL star Warwick Capper's new brothel.

During my twenties I was invited to a party at a Gold Coast penthouse. I didn't know whose it was, but - always up for a good time back then - I went along, knowing only that the host was an ex-footy star.

About an hour into the party, the host strode onto the rooftop, wearing nothing but neon pink speedos. The man was Warwick Capper and the party was wild, with Capper projecting the same personality for his guests he often did for the camera and - from what I'd heard - the footy crowds back in the day.

He'd have been in his early forties at the time, and I was too young to remember him on the footy field, but his post-footy antics meant I did know who he was.

For those who don't, here's a bit of background.

As well as being a top AFL player, ranking 108th in all-time AFL goals, Capper was known for his long blonde hair, tight shorts, pink boots and flamboyancy on and off the field.

After his footy career ended, he remained in the spotlight, thanks to his showmanship, antics and odd career ventures, including selling a sex tape, running against Pauline Hanson in an election, traffic controlling and stripping.