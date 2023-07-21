Tori Spelling grew up in a mansion with 126 rooms. She says she didn't even go inside most of them.

When we think of Tori Spelling, her iconic portrayal of West Beverly High’s lovable Donna Martin, immediately comes to mind.

Along with Jennie Garth and Shannon Doherty, Spelling defined a generation in the '90s series Beverly Hills 90210, spawning a wave of rich kid teen dramas.

Off screen, Spelling was loaded too.

As the daughter of the show’s creator Aaron Spelling, who was also responsible for huge hits such as Dynasty and Melrose Place, she was afforded the luxury of growing up in a 56,000-square-foot mansion, complete with 126 rooms. Yes, you read that right.

In 2022, on her 90210MG podcast she admitted that her and her brother, Randy, only inhabited a few rooms in the house, because most of it was off limits, or simply too big to navigate.

Can you imagine? No, we can't either.

Tori Spelling with her parents. Image: Getty.