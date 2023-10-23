'I warned her.' Everything we learned from Coleen Rooney’s Wagatha Christie documentary.

When it comes to the British gossip saga aptly dubbed Wagatha Christie, you either know every single detail of the controversy and court case... or you have no clue what anyone is talking about.

For the blissfully unaware, Wagatha Christie is the story of football wife (or WAG) Coleen Rooney, who alleges that another footy wife, Rebekah Vardy, was leaking her private information (which she only shared with a select group of people on Instagram) to tabloid journalists.

Rooney aired her concerns on her Twitter account.

In an attempt to get to the bottom of this mystery (this is where the Agatha Christie link comes in), Rooney started purposefully sharing false stories in an Instagram group that only included Vardy.

And, surprise surprise, the fabricated stories about the wife of English footballer Wayne Rooney ended up surfacing in UK tabloid The Sun.

Coleen then went a step further, naming and shaming her fellow WAG by telling her followers where she claimed the leak came from.

"I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them. It's… Rebekah Vardy," she shared on social media in 2019.

Vardy not only denied passing on any information to The Sun; the wife of Leicester City footballer Jamie Vardy then decided to sue Rooney for the social media posts.

The two-week libel trial dominated headlines around the world in 2022, but Vardy lost the case as the high court judge concluded that "significant parts" of Vardy's evidence were not credible and accused the celeb of destroying evidence such as a WhatsApp conversation exchange.