Vyleen White was stabbed at her local shopping centre. Her granddaughter witnessed it.





On Saturday evening 70-year-old Vyleen White was at her local shopping centre on a routine grocery run with her six-year-old granddaughter.

They were at Town Square Redbank Plains Shopping Centre in Ipswich in Brisbane's west, the duo going into the centre being returning to their car to double check it was locked.

It is alleged Vyleen and her granddaughter were confronted by a group of teen males in the car park, who police believe may have been attempting to steal her Hyundai vehicle.

Police allege the great-grandmother was then stabbed in the chest.

Her granddaughter witnessed the attack.

Vyleen died at the scene a short time later. The six-year-old girl was unharmed.

Five teen boys have now been charged in relation to the case.

A 15-year-old was the first to be arrested, charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle after handing himself into police on Sunday night.

On Monday three boys were arrested. The two 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old were taken into custody, assisting police. Soon afterwards they were charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

By Monday late afternoon, the fifth boy had been arrested by police.