There’s a movement happening right before our eyes on Instagram, and it’s one that Mamamia can firmly get behind: The embrace of self-love.

No, not the type where you look in the mirror and say how wonderful you look over and over again until you start believing it. But that is also very helpful.

Currently, the type of self-love getting a shout out on the 'gram is female sexual pleasure, triggered by a self-love device called “The Empress” by Vush.

You've probably seen it on your social feeds. The Empress is a compact toy, deliciously hot pink in colour, and is usually accompanied by a woman looking very, very satisfied.

In fact, in the last few months actress Isabelle Cornish, The Bachelor’s Abbie Chatfield and many, many influencers have all publicly expressed their love for The Empress. It’s been dubbed “a game changer”, “amazing” and a “12 out of 10”.



