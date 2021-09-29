"6 online purchases I'm eyeing off from overseas, now that we can actually get them shipped to us.﻿"

There’s a special kind of joy that only online shopping gives me, and I know I’m not alone.

I love the excitement of browsing, the endorphin rush as I checkout of my cart, and the second wave of delight that comes when my packages actually arrive.

That three-part joy cycle is undeniably what makes it superior to shopping IRL. Anything I want, from anywhere in the world, arriving at my door? Gimme gimme.

Except, living in Australia sometimes snags that joy cycle because too many international businesses won’t ship to our lovely little island down under.

And somehow, it always seems to be the best products that are unavailable for Australia, or just cheaper from overseas. It’s a cruel, cruel world.

I’m eternally grateful to have discovered a way to get online orders, previously unable to ship to Australia, to now do exactly that.

Say hi to our collective new best friend, vPost. It's the Singapore Post service that plays the middle person essentially, and ships the once-unattainable goodies to my Sydney doorstep. Now, nothing can stand between me and my (lengthy) international wishlist.

I can shop online from the US, UK, Japan, Singapore, China, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and Taiwan, and vPost will receive to their own overseas address and send it on to me, patiently waiting for them to arrive in Australia.

If you’re also looking to broaden your shopping horizons, you can sign up for a free vPost account to get personalised overseas addresses from all 9 source countries, and receive 25% off your first shipment with code MAMAMIA (quick, only 'til 31 Dec 2021!). If you're searching for personal wins in lockdown, that's a beauty.

My cart just got a whole lot fuller when vPost walked into my life. I’m in the middle of quite the shopping spree this week now that I can get anything and everything forwarded to Australia, showing no signs of slowing down.

They also have value-added services including vCare warranties for valuable items, parcels aggregation and free 30-day storage.

It may not be the fiscally responsible side of my brain leading this decision-making, but here are the top 6 items edging towards my checkout right now. It’s shaping up to be a big ‘treat yo’ self’ moment, but I stand by my choices.

1. West Elm Medallion Rug

Image: West Elm UK.