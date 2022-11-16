In 2016, Jang lost her daughter. 4 years later, she was given the chance to talk to her one last time.

Would you use virtual reality technology to see someone you love who isn't alive anymore?

When Jang Ji-Sun was asked this question, her mind and heart immediately knew what to say: a resounding yes.

It's a decision not everyone would agree with or choose, but it was an opportunity that Jang felt she couldn't pass up – the chance to see her daughter Na-yeon one last time.

In 2016, Jang lost her seven-year-old daughter suddenly who had an incurable blood-related disease. Their time together had been cut drastically short as Na-yeon had only been told of her terminal diagnosis one week before she died.

In the years since, Jang had felt completely lost, wishing she had been given the chance to have a proper goodbye with her daughter. Jang also felt a sense of guilt and hopelessness – pouring over every detail and wondering if she could have done anything to have had a different outcome.

Then in 2020, Jang met a documentarian/producer called Kim Jong-woo who offered her the chance to experience a final moment with Na-yeon. And it was to be done through the incredible technology of artificial intelligence and virtual reality (VR) software.

As Kim explained to The Korea Times: "The mother was desperate. Not just mourning over her daughter's unexpected death – she wanted to remember her. Many of those who have lost their family members are left with words forever unsaid."

