The true story behind the viral window video that has everyone talking (and laughing).

It's the video we can't get enough of, and it's giving the world some major belly laughs.
It goes as follows - two sisters are trying to gain access back into their house, after accidentally locking themselves out.
One of the women is propped up by the other and tries to hoist herself into the home's window, only to fall inside very awkwardly.
She ends up being stuck against the window, and slides slowly down the glass, her top falling off as a result - her boobs on display for all on the other side. The sisters are both in fits of laughter - one still stuck to the glass window, the other doubled over laughing.
If you're not one of the 20 million people who have been blessed to see the video yet, you can watch it here: