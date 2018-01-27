The vintage baby names that are picked to make a huge comeback in 2018.

It’s no secret that picking out a name for your baby can be hard.

For some parents, the process involves meticulous research and countless name books. For others, it’s as simple as looking back down the family tree for inspiration.

But if vintage names are your favourite – you’re in luck. Old fashioned names, such as Nora, Audrey, and Alfie are super popular right now. Actually, it’s predicted 2018 will be a year of name nostalgia.

The experts in baby name trends at Nameberry have created a list of 1918’s most popular names that are set to make comeback in 2018.

Girls’ Names:

Agatha

Alpha

Althea

Augusta

Avis

Bernadette

Beryl

Bessie

Birdie

Carmella

Cleo

Delia

Dixie

Effie

Etta

Fay

Geneva

Gertie

Ida

Inez

Ione

Iva

Lelia

Loretta

Lorna

Lottie

Louella

Lucinda

Lula

Lulu

Mamie

Maude

Merle

Minerva

Minnie

Muriel

Myrtle

Odessa

Olga

Opal

Pauline

Philomena

Polly

Rosalind

Rosella

Roxie

Sibyl