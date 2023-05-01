Beyond The Facial

The 4 Most Effective Non-Surgical Treatments with Natalie Ferrari

About Natalie:

Natalie Ferrari, one of Sydney’s most notable beauty experts has always believed in helping women feel and look beautiful. At 24 years old, she opened The Parlour Room in Clovelly, a beauty salon dedicated to refined, relaxed beauty and creating luxurious experiences. Their mantra is that true beauty comes from within, feeling confident and comfortable in your own skin.

Natalie is interviewed by Kee Reece.

Want more from Natalie?

Check out The Parlour Room

Natalie's Socials:

@natalieferrari_ on Instagram

@theparlourclovelly on Instagram

Read more about her here: