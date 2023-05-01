>
Beyond The Facial

The 4 Most Effective Non-Surgical Treatments with Natalie Ferrari

About Natalie:

Natalie Ferrari, one of Sydney’s most notable beauty experts has always believed in helping women feel and look beautiful. At 24 years old, she opened The Parlour Room in Clovelly, a beauty salon dedicated to refined, relaxed beauty and creating luxurious experiences. Their mantra is that true beauty comes from within, feeling confident and comfortable in your own skin. 

Natalie is interviewed by Kee Reece.

Want more from Natalie?

Check out The Parlour Room

Natalie's Socials:

Read more about her here:

Join the conversation
Mamamia Commenting Guidelines
Comments are an integral part of the Mamamia experience. Our articles are intended as a launchpad for interesting discussion and debate.
Think of the Mamamia comments section as a dinner party. Differences of opinion are most welcome, but if you are deliberately rude, insult the host or start throwing food, you’ll be kicked out. Find out more about our commenting guidelines and enjoy the conversation!
Resources
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Family
Work & Money