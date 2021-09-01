How to do a salon-worthy facial with 6 products you already have at home.

We're quite partial to a facial, we are. In an ideal world where we had all the money and all time, you bet your pretty little face we'd be getting one every single week.

But if you're anything like us, fancy facials are more of an every now and then kinda thing. And if you're currently stuck in lockdown, it's more of a not at all thing. AMIRIGHT?! Ha ha ha. *Wipes away tears*.

Watch: What does a 'Carbon Facial' look and feel like? Amy Clark finds out. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

That being said, what if we were to tell you that giving yourself an at-home facial is a very real thing that you can do?

No, really! It's surprisingly pretty easy.

We asked dermal therapist and founder of The Parlour Room, Natalie Ferrari, to take us through a salon-worthy facial anyone can do from home. And she did! How good.

What you'll need for an at-home facial.

The best part about this is that you'll probably have most of the products you'll need already sitting in your bathroom cupboard. Yay!

"When treating yourself to an at-home facial, the products you need are a cleanser, scrub or exfoliant, a mask of your choice, facial massage tools (like a gua sha or face roller), your serums, and any creams," said Ferrari.

Easy!

"The best part about an at-home facial is that you can play around with the products and curate the steps you want to include so depending on what you want to target, you can really mix and match as you please."

Just make sure you're not trying too many new products on your face at the one time, yeah? Ferarri said it's best to make sure you select products you already use in your routine so you don't end up overloading your poor face.

"Sometimes new products can cause your skin to purge or strip your barrier," she adds. Which is... not ideal. So, stick to your OG's for now!