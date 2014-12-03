Here's how the Victoria's Secret Angels stay fit. Yes, it's extreme.

Images via Instagram

Maybe you are one of those people who is able to look at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show without wanting to dive head first into the nearest bar of chocolate. Or maybe you use the parade to inspire you to workout harder on the soft sand.

But if like us, you’re feeling a little bit shit about the cavalcade of ridiculously toned bodies flooding your Instagram and Facebook feeds this morning, then you should know this: they have to work bloody hard to get those bodies. We’re talking barre body, weights, burpees, rounds of ab crunches and bootcamp. Feel better yet? No? Keep on reading for a snapshot of their fitness routines in the lead up to the fashion show.

Karlie Kloss

The Nike ambassador is super dedicated to her workouts. Even after a gruelling day promoting the VS show with her fellow Angels, the 22-year-old still managed to squeeze in a workout.

“Last night after a 17 hour day running around London with the @VictoriasSecret #Angels and attending the #BFAs, I squeezed in a midnight work out with my trainer #JustinGelband to get ready for the #VSFashionShow (Dedication....or insanity?)”

Adriana Lima

Brazilian model Adriana Lima is Victoria’s Secret longest-serving Angel - wait, that makes it sound a bit like a prison sentence. The now 33-year-old has been an Angel since 2000, and credits boxing and her personal trainer, Michael Olajide, Jr. at New York City's Aerospace gym, for keeping her fit.

The mum-of-two cuts down on sodium right before the show to avoid bloating and has previously spoken about her controversial ‘no solids’ rule in the lead up to walking the runway. FYI: nutritionists and health experts do not recommend any normal person do this.

Alessandra Ambrosio

According to the mum-of-two’s blog, Ale (as she is known) tries to workout at least once a day with a variety of different methods, such as Barry’s Bootcamp, Bar Method, Pilates, spin classes and Yoga.