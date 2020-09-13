The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday September 14.

74 Victorians arrested during anti-lockdown rally attended by hundreds.

Victoria Police arrested 74 people on Sunday, handing out 176 fines during an anti-lockdown rally at Melbourne's Queen Victoria Market.

﻿

At least 250 protesters attended the rally yesterday which lead to violent clashes between protesters and riot police.

The 'Freedom Walk' was protesting against the stage four lockdowns, which were slightly eased on Sunday - with the state of emergency extended for another four weeks.

SUNDAY PROTEST: A second group is now marching down Elizabeth Street and through other city streets @7NewsMelbourne pic.twitter.com/qfaT8ha9uM — Cassie Zervos (@cassiezervos) September 13, 2020

A number of protesters had travelled into Melbourne for the protest, with 9NEWS reporting a mother and daughter drove the two hours from Bendigo to take part.

"Police were disappointed that many protesters were aggressive and threatened violence towards officers," a Victoria Police statement said.

"There were no injuries to police that have been identified at this time.

"It was extremely disappointing to see people not just protesting, but putting the lives of other Victorians at risk despite all the warnings."