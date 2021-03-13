'There's still a lot of "us" and "them".' The importance of Victoria's Indigenous treaty.

This post deals with domestic violence and might be triggering for some readers.

"A lot of people may have the idea that we have resentment, and we want revenge. No, that’s absolutely incorrect."

Noongar woman Courtney Ugle is part of the Victorian Government’s Deadly and Proud campaign, aimed at highlighting the state’s historic path to drafting a treaty with their Aboriginal community.

Right now, Australia is the only Commonwealth country to have never signed a treaty with its Indigenous peoples. Whilst there is no national movement to rectify this, Victoria is currently on the brink of becoming the first state in Australia to sign a treaty.

On Tuesday, the state government announced a "truth-telling" royal commission, which will provide an authoritative account of Victoria's history of colonisation and explore the historical and contemporary injustices.

Ugle, who is a VFLW player, says she is proud to witness this moment in history and to help advocate for the unity of the nation.

"I think if you look throughout history, there was a lot of 'us' and 'them'," she tells Mamamia. "We always talk about having a great future, creating a great future for our kids and the younger generations coming through. I think the best way to do that is to come together as one, no matter what race you’re from."

She adds that with the collaboration and cooperation of both Aboriginal and non-Indigenous people, an all-inclusive future can be achieved.

"We just want to live in our beautiful country," she continues. "We want to be able to share that with, not only Australia, but the whole world. We want to be able to live in traditional ways and have that really strong culture that we have running through our blood and be able to do that inclusively with the whole of Australia."

Ultimately, the treaty is designed to better the lives of Indigenous Australians, who are the most disadvantaged and marginalised group in the country.