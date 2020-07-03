5-minute training and 'sex with guests': What went wrong in Victoria's hotel quarantine.

As Victoria grapples with its second wave, accusations of improper protection and procedures at its hotel quarantine facilities continue to emerge.

The state's hotel quarantine program is on hold, and an inquiry into it confirmed, after claims of widespread problems made headlines in the past few weeks.

There are allegations of under-trained staff, inadequate personal protective equipment, billing rorts by private security contractors and even claims that some hotel guards slept with guests.

The probe follows the tracing of a big proportion of recent coronavirus cases in Victoria to breaches in hotels hosting returned travellers.

"It is abundantly clear that what has gone on here is completely unacceptable and we need to know exactly what has happened," Premier Daniel Andrews said.

All international flights are being diverted from the state for a fortnight as the program is put on hold.

As Victoria's second wave continues - with 77 fresh cases confirmed on Thursday - let's explore what went wrong at the facilities housing recently returned Australians.

Staff allegedly told to avoid self-isolating.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews. Image: Getty. On Thursday, a Melbourne security guard told Nine he was urged not to get tested for COVID-19 out of fear he would need to self-isolate, even after cases were discovered in the hotel where he was working.

The security guard, known only as Sam, said workers did not receive any training on infection control and when virus cases emerged, testing was quickly swept under the rug.

"When I knew that there was positive cases in the hotel I have asked them, 'do I need to go for a test or something? And they said 'no, no, no don't worry, don't stress because we need people, so if you (go) for a test they will ask you to self-isolate, so don't go, we will let you know when to go for a test'," he said.