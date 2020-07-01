Hotel quarantine allegations and family outbreaks: Exactly what went wrong in Victoria.

Victoria has now seen a sustained spike in their COVID-19 cases, with 36 suburbs from 10 postcodes across Melbourne now in strict lockdown once again.

On Thursday, the state recorded another 77 people who have tested positive to coronavirus, including their biggest single increase in community transmission since the pandemic began.

Much like earlier stage three restrictions, the only reasons people in hotspot suburbs can leave their homes is to shop for food and supplies, to receive or provide care, to exercise, and to study or work if they can't do so from home.

It's understood little leniency will be shown to people found flouting the recent lockdown rules, with 1,000 police set out specifically to enforce them.

Here's everything we know about what this means for Victoria.

Hotel quarantine controversy.

On Thursday, allegations emerged that security guards at hotels had slept with the guests while they were in quarantine.

The claims of widespread misconduct have rocked the private security firms responsible for enforcing Melbourne's hotel quarantine regime.

There are also allegations of under-trained staff, inadequate personal protective equipment, and billing rorts by private security contractors.

"If those claims are correct, then that is completely and utterly unacceptable," Health Minister Greg Hunt told Sky News on Thursday.

"We would encourage the Victorian authorities to throw the book either [at] individuals or if there's any systemic inappropriate action, at those who are responsible for it."

Premier Daniel Andrews also said on Thursday: "It is abundantly clear that what has gone on here is completely unacceptable and we need to know exactly what has happened."

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews on July 1. Image: Getty.

All international flights are being diverted from the state for a fortnight as the program is put on hold.

Justice Jennifer Coate will lead an inquiry into the coronavirus quarantine arrangements for returning travellers. The Victorian government has provided $3 million for the inquiry, which will report by September 25.

Once the program resumes, Corrections Victoria will take over the operation from private security contractors.

Person-to-person transmission.

The biggest concern for Victoria is that many of their new cases are locally acquired.