Masks 'strongly recommended' in NSW: What you need to know about COVID-19 this weekend.

Masks are now strongly recommended in NSW to slow the spread of coronavirus.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has issued a 'strong recommendation' for residents to wear masks when in public to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Berejiklian said people are being asked to wear a mask in a number of scenarios. This includes: if social distancing is impossible, for example on public transport; if you are public-facing employee, for example a retail worker; if you are attending a place of worship; if you reside in an area of community transmission or near a COVID-19 cluster; and if you are a person vulnerable to COVID-19 due to your age or underlying health issues.

It comes as NSW recorded 12 new cases overnight. Only one of the new cases is from a person in hotel quarantine, and another person has no known infection source. Another three visited the Apollo restaurant in Potts Point on July 25, two attended the Mounties Club in Mount Pritchard on July 23 and five were close contacts of known cases.

Woolworths and some other food retailers, like Harris Farm Markets, are already encouraging customers to wear masks while instore to protect their staff.

Social distancing remains the key method by which people can avoid catching or spreading the disease in the state, the government says.

Melbourne enters stage four restrictions.

A state of disaster has been declared in Victoria as the state tightens COVID-19 restrictions and implements a nightly curfew in Melbourne.

Premier Daniel Andrews warned that from 6pm on Sunday police will have additional powers to make sure people are complying with public health directions.

The move to harsher restrictions comes as the state recorded 671 new cases on Sunday, plus seven additional deaths.

"If we don't make these changes, we're not going to get through this," Mr Andrews told reporters.

"We need to do more. That is what these decisions are about."

Under the 'stage four' restrictions, Melbourne residents will only be allowed to exercise for an hour a day and can't travel more than 5km from home for the purpose of shopping.

Only one person from each household will be able to go to the shops each day.

Watch: Daniel Andrews declares a state of disaster in Victoria.