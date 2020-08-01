Stage 4 restrictions and a curfew: What we learnt from Daniel Andrews' press conference.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has declared a state of disaster and introduced stage four restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes as the state recorded 671 new cases on Sunday and seven new deaths.

Premier Andrews said the most concerning number was the growing number of "mystery cases" where there is no known infection source, indicating an abundance of community transmission occurring within the city. There are currently 760 "mystery cases," Andrews said, leading him to tighten restrictions.

Here is everything you need to know from Daniel Andrews' press conference on Sunday afternoon.

Stage-four restrictions.

Metropolitan Melbourne will move to stage four restrictions, effective from 6pm tonight.

Residents can no longer go further than a 5km radius from their home. As for shopping, only one person per household per day can go shopping for what is needed within a 5km radius of their home.

Further to this, Melburnians can only exercise for one hour per day within a 5km radius of their home. Recreational activities, such as golf and fishing, will be banned.

"There will no longer be able to be groups any bigger than two, regardless of whether they're from your family or someone else," Premier Daniel Andrews announced.

"These changes are about making sure that we limit movement, that we have less people moving around."

As part of stage four, funeral restrictions will remain unchanged, whilst "weddings will not be occurring in Melbourne unless there is a compassionate reason."

These restrictions will be in place for six weeks, and will run until September 13.

Daniel Andrews announced stage four restrictions on Sunday. Image: Getty.

Curfew.

Premier Andrews has introduced a curfew across metropolitan Melbourne, effective from 8pm tonight.

Every day there will be a curfew between the hours of 8pm and 5am.

Andrews said the only reason residents can be outside of their home between those hours "is to get care, to give care, or to go to and from work or be at work."