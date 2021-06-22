The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday June 23.

Victoria closes its border to Sydney.

Victoria has shut its border to Sydney after the Bondi cluster grew to 21 cases on Tuesday, including one mystery case.

Late on Tuesday, Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton declared seven Sydney local government areas - City of Sydney, Waverley, Woollahra, Bayside, Canada Bay, Inner West and Randwick - red zones under Victoria's travel permit system.

Wollongong has also been listed as an orange zone, meaning incoming travellers from there must get tested soon after arrival and isolate until they receive a negative result.

The ban was effective from 1am on Wednesday.

"If you enter at an airport or seaport from a red zone without a permit, you will be fined and will stay in hotel quarantine until return transport is arranged," the health department said.

The Chief Health Officer has declared the following NSW Local Government Areas (LGAs) as red zones under Victoria’s travel permit system, effective at 1:00am 23 June:



•City of Sydney

•Waverley

•Woollahra

•Bayside

•Canada Bay

•Inner West

•Randwick

Sydney records one mystery case at a school in Eastern Suburbs.

A Year 3 student at St Charles Catholic Primary School in Waverley has tested positive to coronavirus and attended school whilst unknowingly infectious. The student was the only new case on Tuesday who was not linked to existing cases.

Sydney Catholic Schools said in a statement that all Year 3 students will be tested for the virus and the school will be closed for the remainder of the week for a deep clean.

St Charles Waverley Catholic School principal Paul Croker said a special testing facility run by NSW Health nurses has been set up in the school hall.

Sydney recorded one mystery case of the virus on Tuesday. Image: Getty.