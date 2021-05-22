Confessions, criticisms and clarity: The key moments from Prince Harry's new documentary.

Warning: The following deals with suicide and may be triggering for some readers.

Apple TV+'s new documentary series, The Me You Can't See, introduces its subjects with simple, white, block letters. RASHAD. FAWZI. ZAK. HARRY.

'Harry' is precisely who the British royal has always wanted to be. Not Prince Harry. Not His Royal Highness. Just Harry.

Having stepped back from his role as a senior working royal in early 2020, the 36-year-old is relishing his new independent identity, using his freedom from the Palace to speak publicly about mental health.

Watch: The Me You Can't See shows the new Harry.



Video via Apple TV+.

Through various interviews, we've had an unprecedented glimpse into his struggles, his trauma, and that of his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, with whom he now lives in California with their young son, Archie. (They are expecting a second child, due some time in winter.)

There was the couple's tell-all interview with Oprah back in March, Harry's recent episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, and now this: a five-part series produced by Harry and Oprah featuring discussions about mental health and emotional wellbeing, which features everyone from Lady Gaga to a Syrian refugee.

Harry's story runs throughout and treads similar ground to his previous interviews. But there are some never-before-public insights into the man once at the core of a famously private institution.

Here are some of the key moments of his appearance.

Harry's lasting memory of his mother, Princess Diana.

Much of Harry's portion of the series delves into the trauma caused by the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997, when Harry was just 12 years old.

Reflecting on his memories of Diana, Harry told Oprah Winfrey that the same one comes to mind over and over.

"Strapped in the car, seatbelt across, with my brother in the car as well, and my mother being chased by three, four, five mopeds with paparazzi on. She was always unable to drive because of the tears. There was no protection," he said.