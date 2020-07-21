Victoria Cilliers was 3000 feet in the air when she realised her husband was trying to kill her.

In an excerpt from her book published in the Daily Mail, Victoria admits she felt uncomfortable when Emile would criticise his ex-wife Carly and claim he had never loved her. When Victoria finally met Carly, as she dropped Emile’s two kids around for a visit, there was another shock in store.

"She dropped a bombshell: 'I assume you know about the other children,'" Victoria wrote in her book.

Emile hadn’t told Victoria that he had two older children from an earlier relationship, as well as the two children with Carly.

Victoria worried about Emile’s lack of honesty, but then let it go, as Emile continued to show his love for her – cooking meals and leaving love notes around the house.

In 2011, Emile proposed to Victoria in his home country of South Africa and she happily accepted.

A few months before the wedding, Victoria suffered a miscarriage, and was distressed when Emile chose to go out with his friends in London for the night while she endured the traumatic experience alone. But again, she let it go.

The couple married, had a baby girl called April, and things looked good. But after a while, Victoria noticed money disappearing from their joint bank account. Despite arguments over finances, the couple decided to try for another baby. There were more relationship dramas, including emails Emile received from a sex club.

"One of them read: 'I had a great time tonight,'" Victoria writes in the book. "Emile had replied: 'Yeah, me too.'"

But he insisted to her his account had been hacked and accused her of being paranoid.

By the time Victoria’s second baby was almost due, she knew the relationship was toxic. She’d uncovered emails revealing he was planning a trip away with his girlfriend.

"But you have to fight your battles at the right time and, being heavily pregnant, it wasn’t the right time," she told the Sunday Mirror.

Victoria wasn’t aware of the full extent of the betrayals. Not only did Emile go to sex clubs and have a girlfriend – a skydiving instructor called Stefanie Goller – he was still sleeping with his ex-wife Carly.