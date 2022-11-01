Nicola Peltz, Victoria Beckham, and the ongoing saga of the wedding dress that didn't happen.

There are currently very real wars unfolding across the globe. But when the future of humanity gets overwhelming and scary and feels out of our control, we focus on the important stuff: a war between an obscenely wealthy former pop star and her even wealthier new daughter-in-law.

At first, I simply could not bring myself to care about the feud between Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz-Beckham, the wife of Victoria's eldest son, Brooklyn. Then I started realising I knew things. Things I had never asked to know.

Why did I know that Nicola Peltz-Beckham is the daughter of billionaire Nelson Peltz, an investor and businessman who is the chairman of US fast-food giant, Wendy's? Why did I know that in 2014, Nicola starred in Transformers: Age of Extinction, a film I remember solely for its stunning mediocrity? Why did I know that Brooklyn describes himself as a chef, but when he got the opportunity to do a cooking segment on morning TV, he made a very average-looking bacon and egg sandwich without TOASTING or BUTTERING the bread?

HOW DO I KNOW ANY OF THIS?