Is there something going on between Nicola Peltz Beckham and her mother-in-law?

While there’s no concrete evidence the pair are feuding, the story has been doing the rounds on the internet for months now, ever since Nicola tied the knot with Victoria’s eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham.

We all know that sometimes these ‘feuds’ between famous and brilliant women are often manufactured, but also sometimes, where there’s smoke, there’s fire.

So here’s everything we know about Nicola, Victoria, and whether or not they get along.

Nicola and Brooklyn had one speedy love story, meeting in October 2019 and making it ‘Instagram official’ in January 2020. Less than a year later, they announced their engagement.