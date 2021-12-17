The names and faces of the victims of the jumping castle tragedy in Tasmania.

Warning: This story may be distressing for some readers.



Five children have died and four have been left injured following a tragic jumping castle accident at a primary school in northwest Tasmania on Thursday.

Hillcrest Primary School, in Devonport, was holding a 'Big Day In' celebration to mark the end of the school year, when a wind gust lifted a jumping castle and several inflatable Zorb balls into the air.

Tasmania Police said a number of children fell from a height of about 10 metres.

The five children who lost their lives, all of whom were Year 6 students, include two boys and two girls. The gender of the fifth child has not been revealed.

At least four more children are in hospital, with three in a critical condition and one in a serious condition.

"These children were meant to be celebrating their last day of primary school, instead we're all mourning their loss," said Tasmanian Police Commissioner Darren Hine.

"Our hearts are breaking for the families and the loved ones, schoolmates, teachers, of these young people who were taken too soon."

The school was closed and parents rushed to collect their children after the fatal accident.

Tasmania's Education Department will provide support to children, families and staff in the coming days and into the school holidays. Counselling has also been offered to first responders.

A number of online fundraises have been set up to support the families, including one which has raised over $500,000 at the time of publication.

Here's what we know about the victims and how you can support their families.

Addison