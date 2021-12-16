4 children have died in a jumping castle tragedy at a Tasmanian school. Here's what we know.

Four children are confirmed to have died on Thursday at a Tasmanian school after a wind gust blew a jumping castle approximately 10 metres into the air.

Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, situated in north-west Tasmania, was holding an end-of-year event for the schoolkids to celebrate the start of the summer holidays when several children fell from the jumping castle.

The four children confirmed to have passed are two boys and two girls: all of which were Year 6 students in their final year of primary school.

Currently, there are five children in hospital receiving treatment for their injuries, four of which are in a critical condition, one is in a serious condition.

"On a day when these children were meant to be celebrating their last day of primary school, instead we're all mourning their loss," Tasmania Police Commissioner Darren Hine told reporters.

"Our hearts are breaking for the families and the loved ones, schoolmates, teachers of these young people who were taken too soon. Our thoughts are also with those emergency services personnel who attended to try and save these people's lives."

Earlier on Thursday, Tasmania Police initially confirmed one child had died, before reporting a second death in the early afternoon.

It wasn't until the press conference in the afternoon, that the further two deaths were confirmed.