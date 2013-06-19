This is not sexy. This is not edgy. This is not cool.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

In a fashion spread by photographer Annabel Mehran, Vice magazine has attempted to sell clothes through glamourising the suicides of famous female authors.

Vice magazine are well known for trying to ‘push the envelope’ with their fashion shoots. But this sick attempt to sell clothes by making suicide look ‘edgy’ and ‘sexy’ is a whole new level of distasteful.

This also comes on top of previous fashion shoots from other brands that seek to glamourise prostitution and homelessness. And it makes you wonder how far the fashion industry will really go to sell an outfit.

So, who were the famous authors whose tragic deaths Vice have used to try and get you to buy some frocks?

Well, their first salesgirl is Virginia Woolf, whose long struggle with depression was so beautifully portrayed in The Hours by Nicole Kidman. Among Woolf’s classic novels are Mrs Dalloway, a book which deals with themes of suicide and A Room Of One’s Own, which is generally seen as a seminal feminist text.

Woolf committed suicide by drowning, in 1941. She wrote a farewell letter to her husband, filled the pockets of her overcoat with stones, and walked into the River Ouse. Woolf was plagued by a deep, dark and tragic depression. And yet in Vice’s fashion shoot, a model made up to look like Woolf stares languidly into the middle-distance.

Virginia Woolf, in the final moments of life, has been turned into an object. Into a passive clothes horse.

In another photo from Vice’s fashion spread, a model dressed up as the poet Sylvia Plath (who died when she was only 30-years-old) kneels daintily before an open oven.