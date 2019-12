Ahhh.

We all love a fruitless reason to inflate our little egos. We don’t mind proving ourselves. We love knowing our basic numeracy and literacy skills are as good as ever.

Enter: A very basic, 20-question grammar test that, according to the creator, only four per cent of people will answer every question correctly.

Because what better way to spend your weekend on tiny tests that affect no one but your own smug grammar ego?

The test, created by Playbuzz, goes as follows: