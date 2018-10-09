"I'm so grateful to be alive." Vanessa Sunshine opens up about her large back scar.

Bachelor favourite Vanessa Sunshine has opened up about a large scar on her back and the life-changing surgery that caused it.
In a series of Instagram snaps of x-ray images and her recovery, the former contestant (whose last name is Bennet) revealed that she underwent spinal fusion surgery to treat her scoliosis.
The 27-year-old described the mental and physical toll the major surgery had on her in an accompanying YouTube video.
“It was honestly one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do,” she said of attempting to walk just 48 hours post-surgery.
View this post on Instagram
LINK IN BIO: You asked for it, so I tried and I touch on some of my experiences with having Scoliosis and a Spinal Fusion. Ok so I am fully aware that this is probably the most unprofessional video ever. But I’m not the most social media/technological advanced woman out there and taught myself how to do this all in one day and figure that everyone has to start somewhere right? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. I have certainly forgotten to talk about a couple of things, this is a topic that I normally quickly talk through as it is a little difficult for me to fully delve into. However, if I have missed anything or you have further questions, please comment in the video. I am more than happy to respond. Appreciate any feedback. #scoliosis #spinalfusion
Vanessa said she underwent the spinal fusion in June 2016 – but that it was a step she had hoped to avoid.
“Surgery is a last resort, getting a spinal surgery is not the first route that people take when they have scoliosis, it’s literally the last option. For me it was the last option,” she said.
The legal secretary explained that she had found out at 16 years old that she had the condition idiopathic scoliosis – which is sideways curving of the spine. She also learned that the two curves in her spine would worsen each year.