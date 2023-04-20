Why everyone is talking about Vanessa and Nick Lachey.

Love is Blind follows a social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person. The fourth season premiered on March 24, 2023 and a fifth is already in the pipeline.

A petition to oust the pair as hosts, originally started five months ago by fan Libby Cross on Change.org, received renewed interest and well over 20,000 signatures in the last few days. Cross explains the many reasons she believes the Lacheys should be replaced.

"There was A LOT wrong with this season’s reunion, and almost all of it led back to hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey," Cross wrote in an update on April,19.

"The entire show felt very forced, rehearsed and ungenuine regardless of any editing that they did. The hosts showed bias towards certain contestants which felt like an obvious manipulation of the viewer to dislike certain contestants."

Video via Netflix

While technical difficulties, bias and awkward moments might be forgivable with live reality TV shows, something Cross and many other fans could not get over, was how Vanessa Lachey kept asking contestants about their plan to have children.

Sitting with married contestants Chelsea and Kwame Appiah, Tiffany and Brett Brown, and Bliss and Zack Goytowski, she asked, “I need to know, who’s going to give me our first Love Is Blind baby?”

“I don’t want to ask if you’re trying because that’s TMI. Obviously, you all are intimate.”

Which aside from being insensitive, might be the most TMI statement ever spoken.