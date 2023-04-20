Why everyone is talking about Vanessa and Nick Lachey.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey, hosts of the Netlfix reality show Love is Blind are making headlines this week with fans calling the recent Season 4 reunion episode a 'disaster'.
Initially billed as a live show, things got off to a bad start when technical difficulties meant that the hotly anticipated episode aired 75 minutes later than planned.
It quickly went from bad to worse, with thousands of Tweets focussed on how awkward the hosts were, as well as bias that seemed to be there for certain contestants.
1. This reunion was NOT worth the wait— S_Flattery (@shablonde_) April 17, 2023
2. Netflix you should be EMBARRASSED
3. Nick & Vanessa Lachey please let this be the last season you host b/c you both are terrible
4. How was Irina there but Jackie wasn’t?!
5. Bartise was not necessary#LOVEISBLINDreunion
Netflix needs to swiftly fire Nick and Vanessa. They’re clearly biased and obvi watched a different show than the rest of us. Not them having beef with Marshall and Paul and not whackie Jackie & Micah. Make it make sense! #LOVEISBLINDreunion pic.twitter.com/cIubU15VJ4— carl (@itscarlie_) April 17, 2023