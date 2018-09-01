ER actress Vanessa Marquez has been killed by police.

Actress Vanessa Marquez was yesterday shot and killed by police in South Pasadena, California, after police mistook the BB gun she pointed at them for a real gun, which they reportedly believed to be a semi-automatic.

Police had been called to the home of the 49-year-old to check on her welfare, after reports that she was suffering from seizures and was unable to take care of herself.

Once there, the police called paramedics and a mental health clinician, but 90 minutes into the intervention, Marquez allegedly pointed a BB gun at police, causing them to open fire.

Vanessa Marquez was famously known as Ana Delgado in Stand and Deliver in 1998, and was also well-known for her role as nurse Wendy Goldman in 27 episodes of ER.

The actress made headlines last year after accusing George Clooney of blacklisting her from the ER series casting following the actress speaking out about harassment on the set of the popular television series.