Every parent can relate to this photo of Nick Lachey's daughter on her first day.

Not every little kid is busting to run off to pre-school.
Vanessa and Nick Lachey learned on their three-and-a-half-year-old daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth first day of four-year-old pre-school on Thursday.
Judging by the little girl’s body language in a candid photo her mum posted to Instagram, she wasn’t exactly thrilled to be heading off to kindergarten.
“We’re both NOT happy about this!!!” the 37-year-old TV host wrote, next to the image of her grumpy daughter.
Brooklyn’s big brother, Camden John, on the other hand, had a completely different reaction to his first day of school.