Every parent can relate to this photo of Nick Lachey's daughter on her first day.

Not every little kid is busting to run off to pre-school.

Vanessa and Nick Lachey learned on their three-and-a-half-year-old daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth first day of four-year-old pre-school on Thursday.

Judging by the little girl’s body language in a candid photo her mum posted to Instagram, she wasn’t exactly thrilled to be heading off to kindergarten.

“We’re both NOT happy about this!!!” the 37-year-old TV host wrote, next to the image of her grumpy daughter.

View this post on Instagram We’re both NOT happy about this!!! ???????????? #BrooklynElisabeth A post shared by Vanessa Lachey (@vanessalachey) on Sep 5, 2018 at 11:52am PDT

Brooklyn’s big brother, Camden John, on the other hand, had a completely different reaction to his first day of school.