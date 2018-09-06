kids

Every parent can relate to this photo of Nick Lachey's daughter on her first day.

Not every little kid is busting to run off to pre-school.

Vanessa and Nick Lachey learned on their three-and-a-half-year-old daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth first day of four-year-old pre-school on Thursday.

Judging by the little girl’s body language in a candid photo her mum posted to Instagram, she wasn’t exactly thrilled to be heading off to kindergarten.

“We’re both NOT happy about this!!!” the 37-year-old TV host wrote, next to the image of her grumpy daughter.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

We’re both NOT happy about this!!! ???????????? #BrooklynElisabeth

A post shared by Vanessa Lachey (@vanessalachey) on

Brooklyn’s big brother, Camden John, on the other hand, had a completely different reaction to his first day of school.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

It’s Time To Talk About Men

Before The Bump
ADVERTISEMENT

The not-quite-six-year-old was all smiles next to his dad last week.

The 44-year-old former popstar shared on Instagram the day had “highs and lows” – the low being that his son, who in the next photo was pushing his dad away after a kiss, was starting to get embarrassed by his affection.

“My high & low for today: my son’s first day of [school], definitely a HIGH! Apparently also my last day for public kisses.”

Nick and Vanessa, who were married in 2011, also share 21-month-old son Pheonix Robert.

Did your child chuck a tantrum on his or her first day of school or kindergarten?

Tags:
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout