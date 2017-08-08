This mother had four vaginal breech births. Now, she's worried other mums won't have the same care.

Mary-Anne Healey has had four babies. All were in the breech position, and all were born vaginally.

The Victorian mum is concerned by news that the state’s only specialist breech clinic, at the Royal Women’s Hospital, is being closed.

According to a report in The Age yesterday, women who have visited the hospital recently with a baby in the breech position have been told that the hospital no longer does planned vaginal breech births

“I’m not against caesars,” Healey tells Mamamia. “If it has to happen, it has to happen. It’s just that sometimes you have to deliver the baby, and the staff need to be prepared.”

Healey has been diagnosed as having a double uterus. Her obstetrician told her that there was no way for her to carry her babies other than breech.

“They actually stood up. They had no other choice. They didn’t have any room to turn.”

Healey’s first baby was born 35 years ago. The little girl was stillborn. An autopsy found she had died long before the birth. “Her being stillborn had nothing to do with the way she was born,” Healey points out.

She then had two babies born prematurely. Her son was very premature.

“He was eight weeks early. I went to the hospital and he was born in under 15 minutes. They wouldn’t have had time to do a caesar. If they hadn’t known what they were doing, I would have had a second death.

“I was lucky I had a doctor that knew what he was doing.”