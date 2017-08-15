Be warned: Anti-vaxx propaganda is now coming for your dogs, and it could be fatal.

If you thought your child was the only one under threat thanks to the growing anti-vaccination movement, think again.

The growing trend of resisting vaccinations is now targeting man’s best friend: our dogs.

The Brooklyn Paper, of New York City, first prompted concerns about pet vaccination after talking to local veterinarians who are facing increasing battles to persuade dog owners to vaccinate.

Dr Amy Ford of the Veterinarian Wellness Centre of Boerum Hill commented that vaccination worries are more prevalent in trendy areas.

“It’s actually much more common in the hipster-y areas,” she told Brooklyn Paper. “I really don’t know what the reasoning is, they just feel that injecting chemicals into their pet is going to cause problems.”

Listen: The Mamamia team argue why even immunised children deserve protection from others. (Post continues after audio.)

Dr Ford wasn’t the only one who has faced vaccination opposition, with Dr Stephanie Liff echoing a similar story.

“I had a client concerned about an autistic child who didn’t want to vaccinate for the same reason,” Dr Liff said.

For decades, anti-vaccinations have spread propaganda, scaring young parents that a needle in your kid’s arm will have them diagnosed with autism. We know this is categorically untrue. Science, not our feelings, tell us that.

Despite the piles of research that disprove anti-vaxx claims, they have somehow managed to infect the heads of pet owners.

Speaking to Brisbane vet, Dr Scott Snellgrove, he confirms they are occasionally questioned over the safety of vaccinations.

“We do get some clients concerned about vaccine potential effects,” he told Mamamia. “Our policy is that as with every medicine a tiny risk of adverse effect is rare, but still possible, and generally hugely outweighed by risk from actual disease itself.”

“Most concerns and website scares when analysed tend to be based on emotion, not fact, as with the human MMR autism scare –since well disproven.”