This 15-year old was kidnapped for 9 months. The details of her imprisonment are too graphic to be released.

Warning: This post contains details of sexual assault and may be distressing for some readers.

She was just 14 when she went missing, last seen leaving her school in the US town of North Conway in New Hampshire.

For nine months police, the FBI and her family searched, desperately.

Then nine months later she returned. Mysteriously turning up at her home wearing the same clothes she had been in the day she went missing – and to the media and the local community’s frustration not a word about where, why or how was disclosed by police.

The case has now appeared before the courts and the details so desperately wanted by the media have emerged, many too graphic to be released.

At the time she was missing family and friends feared the worst.

“We are leveraging every tool, every technique, and every resource we have in hopes of bringing young Abby home to her family,” Kiernan Ramsey, an FBI special agent said at the time.

Roadblocks were set up and a minute’s silence was held at her school’s football final, every second of CCTV was scrutinised. Her 15-year old boyfriend the subject of endless speculation.

But no one could have envisaged what police now allege took place.

This case may sound familiar as we have reported on it before, but due to the new charges involving sexual assault and the fact that Mamamia is read internationally we can now no longer legally report the girl’s name or link to old stories.

The case drew great speculation due to the lack of detail surrounding the young girl’s return. She was 15 when she walked back into her home in July this year.

At the time her mother said that rumours she was pregnant were simply unfounded.

“The majority of people somehow believe that she was pregnant,” her mum, Zenya said. “She was not. She did not run away. I firmly believe that. As for her knowing the individual, I firmly believe that she did not know the individual.”

She said that when her daughter returned home her physical appearance was a shock.

“She was very thin,”

“She lost a lot of weight, very pale. She had a look in her eyes I’ve never ever seen before, and that’s something that’s haunting me and I think will haunt me the rest of my life.”