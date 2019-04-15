Whoa. A US MAFS expert just got engaged to a contestant and we thought ours was nuts.

Just as we were considering therapy and a week off from work following the emotionally exhausting season of MAFS we’ve just endured, we’ve been given a glimpse into what the US version looks like.

And it’s cooked.

In the most controversial MAFS wife swap we’ve ever heard of (and we’ve seen… a lot in our time), one of the experts and a past contestant have just announced they’re getting married.

Watch: Things I say when I watch MAFS. Post continues after.

Yes – MAFS expert Dr Jessica Griffin and former contestant Jon Francetic have announced their engagement just over a year after meeting during the filming of season six of the reality TV program.

As in while Dr Griffin was counselling the newlyweds through their fresh relationship… which was actually a legally-binding marriage.

Jon was initially paired by the experts with Molly Duff. But in the US, contestants actually have a real wedding, which means they have a real divorce if things don’t work out, which is exactly what happened with Molly and Jon.

Yikes.

They went their separate ways on “decision day” — the US equivalent of our vow renewal ceremony, and Dr Griffin and Jon began dating five months after filming wrapped. So it seems there was actually nothing suss about the timeline of when their romance blossomed.

They went public last August, and a friend of the couple revealed earlier this month that the psychologist would not be returning to the show this year.

“Jessica and Jon are very happy together. She wants to focus on her family and their relationship,” a friend of the couple told People.

As expected from MAFS fans (who seem just as passionate in the US as they are here) Dr Griffin and Jon have faced some backlash over their romance since their announcement.